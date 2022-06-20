Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.33.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

