Head-To-Head Survey: Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) & Its Peers

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 23.34% 11.79% 0.98%

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion $1.73 billion 9.07 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $12.79 billion $3.02 billion 7.75

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 33.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte’s rivals have a beta of 21.85, indicating that their average stock price is 2,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 592 2124 2203 36 2.34

Grupo Financiero Banorte currently has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.07%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 103.81%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte rivals beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,193 branches, 9,387 ATMs, and 159,780 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

