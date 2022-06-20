MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.61. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.