Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,563,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

