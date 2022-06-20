Head-To-Head Survey: TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) versus Its Peers

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) is one of 942 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TransCode Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -41.99% -33.95% TransCode Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A -$6.84 million -6.32 TransCode Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.39

TransCode Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TransCode Therapeutics. TransCode Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransCode Therapeutics Competitors 2592 12277 38410 606 2.69

TransCode Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 134.17%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

TransCode Therapeutics rivals beat TransCode Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TransCode Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

