Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

