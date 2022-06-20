SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

SSPPF stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

