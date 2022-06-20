Comparing REE Automotive (REE) & The Competition

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare REE Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REE Automotive and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.78 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 96.33

REE Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.44% -7.40% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 799 2034 2775 115 2.39

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 368.41%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 54.23%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

REE Automotive peers beat REE Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.