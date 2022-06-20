Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price at $1,037.50

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,037.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.26)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

FNLPF stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

