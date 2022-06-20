Critical Contrast: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 0 5 1 2.63 JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 58.63%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $49.53, suggesting a potential downside of 11.67%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87% JinkoSolar 1.11% 3.22% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.65 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -3.04 JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.43 $113.14 million $0.88 63.72

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

