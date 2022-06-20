Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $25.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FSLY opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.50. Fastly has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,360 shares of company stock worth $519,148 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

