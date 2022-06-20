Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.