ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $115.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. abrdn plc bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

