Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

