Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price for the company.

CP opened at C$87.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.80. The company has a market cap of C$81.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

