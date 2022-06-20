Contrasting Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval AB (publ) 11.66% 15.35% 7.43% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.77 billion 2.14 $554.90 million $1.33 18.50 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Volatility & Risk

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and SCVX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval AB (publ) 3 2 4 0 2.11 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $360.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,362.82%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than SCVX.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats SCVX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air cooled heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, freshwater generation, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, starch, and thermal solutions, as well as evaporation systems. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

