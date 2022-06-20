Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $47.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.