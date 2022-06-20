Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $47.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.