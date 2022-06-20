Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVH opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.