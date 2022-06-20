Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

