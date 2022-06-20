Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $74.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $844.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.