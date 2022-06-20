DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

