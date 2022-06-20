DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DISH opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $46.31.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
