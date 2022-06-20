Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $19.00

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

