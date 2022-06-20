K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

TSE KNT opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.11.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.