Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of SIG opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $264,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,762. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

