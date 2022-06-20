Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $445.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $530.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average is $470.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.