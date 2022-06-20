Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

