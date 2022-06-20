Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target at $50.94

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

