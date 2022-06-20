Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $34.79

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

