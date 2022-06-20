Contrasting Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals -34.20% N/A -11.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genfit and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.56%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 221.10%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genfit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 1.62 $79.57 million N/A N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 1.62 -$74.81 million ($1.50) -4.31

Genfit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genfit beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

