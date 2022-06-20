Financial Survey: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68% Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05%

39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.43 $3.62 billion $9.38 5.46 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.14 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.49

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 0 5 16 0 2.76 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $191.17, suggesting a potential upside of 273.23%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.41%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sunlight Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

