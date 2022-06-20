Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $29.33

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.