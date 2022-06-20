Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $337.23

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company.

MOH opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $239.30 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

