OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $831.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

