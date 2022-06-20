Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $181.00

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,511.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

