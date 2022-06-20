State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 29.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,024,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,506,000 after buying an additional 284,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

