Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have commented on CVLG. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CVLG stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

