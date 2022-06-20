Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $744.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $744.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.