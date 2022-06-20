Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $3.07

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $31,851,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $17,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $15,251,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $952.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

