Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $300.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

AON stock opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.75. AON has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AON by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

