Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBCRF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.