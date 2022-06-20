MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,220.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 13,933,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,148,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,687,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,201,000 after acquiring an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,210,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,792,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,475,000 after acquiring an additional 663,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

