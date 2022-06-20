MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
