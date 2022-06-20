TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.33 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 107,922 shares of company stock worth $237,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

