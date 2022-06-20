Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

