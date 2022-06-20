Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

