51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
