51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in 51job by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 910,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in 51job by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 198,519 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in 51job by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in 51job by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.