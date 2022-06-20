USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

USDP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

