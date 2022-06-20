TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
TSC stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriState Capital (TSC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.