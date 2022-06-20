TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

