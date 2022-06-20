Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.21.

Shares of RL stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

