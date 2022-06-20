LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.