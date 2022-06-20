Head-To-Head Contrast: Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genius Sports and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 7 0 2.88 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 444.12%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Volatility and Risk

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million 1.93 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.65 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

